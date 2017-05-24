The secret to winning competitions

When entering competitions, is there a secret to winning?

Many people enter competitions every day; in fact, we are offering listeners the chance to win 10 thousand dollars right now via the Talking Lifestyle website.

People get addicted to competitions and we all know there can only be one winner, but can we improve our chances of being that one person?

John and Garry spoke with Craig Seitram who is the marketing director at Competitions Guide, their website CompetitionsGuide.com.au lists over 300 Australian competitions, and most of them are free.

Listen to the podcast to find out what are some of the biggest mistakes people make when entering competitions.