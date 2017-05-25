Chef Daniel’s Slow Cooked Roo

 

Ingredients

  • 1kg kangaroo silverside or round steak, cubed
  • Thyme, diced
  • 1 leek, sliced
  • 2 carrots, chopped
  • 2 large potatoes, cubed
  • 1 brown onion, chopped
  • 1 beetroot, cubed
  • 1 tablespoon tomato paste
  • 2 litres chicken stock
  • Juniper berries to serve
  • Olive oil

 

Method

  1. Take kangaroo meat and fry off in olive oil then add chopped fresh thyme, leek, carrots, onion, potatoes and beetroot.
  2. Put it all into a slow cooker and add tomato paste and 2 litres of chicken stock.
  3. Cook on low for 6 hours or high for 3.
  4. Serve with juniper berries.

 

