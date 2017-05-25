Chef Daniel’s Slow Cooked Roo

Ingredients
- 1kg kangaroo silverside or round steak, cubed
- Thyme, diced
- 1 leek, sliced
- 2 carrots, chopped
- 2 large potatoes, cubed
- 1 brown onion, chopped
- 1 beetroot, cubed
- 1 tablespoon tomato paste
- 2 litres chicken stock
- Juniper berries to serve
- Olive oil
Method
- Take kangaroo meat and fry off in olive oil then add chopped fresh thyme, leek, carrots, onion, potatoes and beetroot.
- Put it all into a slow cooker and add tomato paste and 2 litres of chicken stock.
- Cook on low for 6 hours or high for 3.
- Serve with juniper berries.