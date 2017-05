Cleaning advice with the fabulous Shannon Lush

It happens to everyone at some stage or another – you spill something on the carpet, on your shirt, in the car or even on the sofa.

When these accidents occur there is only one person you should turn to.

She is the arch nemesis of stains all over the world, the Sheika of scrubbing, the wizard of washing – she is the fabulous Shannon Lush.

Tim Webster speaks to Shannon Lush as she gives you the top tips to get rid of stains from around the house using simple household products.