Mealworm Meatloaf Anyone?

Bug brulee, cricket cake, mealworm mash – believe it or not, bugs are becoming pretty mainstream foods in Australia…

El Topo Mexican in Bondi, Sydney, sell roasted crickets with chilli, garlic and lime and Celebrity Chef Kylie Kwong is a fan of using creepy crawlies in her restaurant offerings.

So why bugs? And could it be the latest foodie trend to take over our Instagram feeds?

Apart from their surprisingly impressive nutritional profile (each 20g serve of The Edible Bug Shop’s cricket powder contains over 13g of digestible protein) they actually taste pretty delicious – just like nuts!

Food Scientist and Owner of The Edible Bug Shop, Skye Blackburn, says bugs are so diverse and can really enhance any dish “crickets don’t have a strong flavour themselves, they have a nutty flavour but they are like tofu; they take on the flavours that are around them.

“So if you’re adding chilli and garlic, that’s what they’ll taste like,” Skye says.

Sky believes that bugs are the way of the future, it’s estimated that our world population will grow to over 9 million by 2050, so the way in which we produce food will need to change to be able to cope with the increased demand on our natural resources.

By eating insects once a week, you can save more than 100,000 litres of water per year and when it comes to crickets, they need 12 times less feed than cattle to produce the same amount of protein!

And don’t worry, you won’t be lacking variety when it comes to bugs – there are more than 1900 edible insect species in the world!

As it stands, 80 per cent of the world’s population already eat edible insects, so should we start introducing them into our weekly diets? Chocolate bug bites anyone?