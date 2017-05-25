Middle age men should rethink that motorcycle

Imagine being 49 years and 364 days old. Your hair, once thick and rich in colour, is now patchy, insipid, and a dullish grey.

The optimism you brimmed with in your younger years has been whittled away, replaced by a tired, cynical outlook on a life you have wasted in a bland office, staring at a computer screen, filing TPS reports.

You’re plump around the middle. Stairs make you short of breath. And your footy team hasn’t won a premiership since Whitlam was Prime Minister.

This isn’t you, you say to yourself. This is who you promised you would never become. This was what you were afraid of when you were young, ambitious, and excited about the future.

Time to shake things up.

Time to buy a Harley Davidson. Time to don a leather vest. Time to crank Steppenwolf and ride it from here until eternity like Peter Fonda and Dennis Hopper in Easyrider.

Or not.

Because buying a motorcycle comes at a cost, and for middle aged men, the cost is paid in skin rather than dollars.

In Victoria, 69% of accidents involved riders aged 40 and over. In comparison only 6% were aged 25 or less.

Motorcycling expert Christophe Barriere-Varju tells Kayley and Nick that older riders have slower reflexes and poorer balance, which is a recipe for disaster when straddling a hog.

Middle aged men on the brink of a crisis, you know who you are, time to reconsider buying that bike.

Learn to fly instead.