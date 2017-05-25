What are the best veggies for our winter patch?

Talking Lifestyle’s breakfast duo love to be prepared for each season’s food offering. So what is best to grow in your veggie patch for the upcoming winter season?

A few listeners suggested the best East coast winter veggies include beetroot, carrot, celery, lettuce, silverbeet and beans.

For herbs? Basil, Coriander and Dill

And finally, what tips are there for soil preparation? Compost and cow poo are a great foundation.

For even more, John and Garry went to gardening expert Costa Georgiadis from Gardening Australia. Listen to the podcast above for all your winter veggie patch tips.