What is the best way to kill rats and mice if you see them around your home?

The traditional snap traps are still available, but there’s plenty of advice on the internet regarding humanely catching and releasing rats and mice.

John and Garry spoke with Scott Jager, a senior technician with M&M Termite and Pest Control, who says rats and mice are attracted to homes and restaurants primarily because of ready access to food and warm, dry shelter.

