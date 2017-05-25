Wine for now or wine for later?

If you’re a wine lover, is there anything more romantic than having a collection of gracefully ageing wine in your own home?

Maybe- but how do you choose which bottle to put away? And where should you put it?

And what about something to drink tonight?

Here are answers to some of the more common questions regarding wine-timing based on Peter Nixon’s chat with Nick Bennett.

Do I have to age my wine?

Not really. And most people don’t. In fact, stats show 95% of wine is consumed within 24 hours of purchase. People tend to pick up their evening glass on the way home from work or their contribution to a gathering while they are en route. Let’s be honest, 10 years notice to a dinner party is a little excessive…

The good news is most Australian wine is perfect straight out of the bottle due to our sunny climate. Ready to drink? Yeah, that sounds pretty characteristically Australian.

If i were to store wine, where and how should I do it?

There’s a lot of conventional wisdom that’s become outdated since screw-caps have commonly replaced corks. A cool, dark location is still ideal, but things like humidity and laying the bottle flat are less important. The old classic location of under the house still works a treat, though it does depend where you live.

What should I choose?

Whether it’s for now or later, Peter Nixon has some very sage advice. Listen in on his chat with Nick Bennett above for his tips on the best quantities and kinds of wine to age, as well as his top picks under $20 from Dan Murphy’s that are good to go right now.