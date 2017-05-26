Prinnie Stevens wowing audiences in The Bodyguard

The soundtrack to The Bodyguard is all killer, no filler.

I Will Always Love You. I Have Nothing. Saving All My Love For You.

The list goes on.

And, of course, the story has been adapted into a smash hit stage musical which you can see right now at The Lyric Theatre at The Star. Luckily, for those who haven’t seen it yet, the season has been extended until the 2nd of July so get your tickets now!

The fabulously talented Prinnie Stevens plays the role of Nicki Marron, the jealous and conniving sister of lead character Rachel Marron, originally made famous by Whitney Houston and played by Paulini in the current production.

Prinnie is receiving rapturous applause for her work in The Bodyguard and she spoke with Nick Bennett on Friday Night Live with The Star, explaining to him how she embodies a character like Nicki Marron.

“I don’t concentrate on the scheming side, I think to really move audiences you have to make her human, and loveable, and all of those other things,”

“She’s an amazing character.”