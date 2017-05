Spectacular Tasmania – one visit is never enough

With cruises going to Tasmania regularly, it’s never been easier to visit the Apple Isle.

Tasmania has so much to offer from the beauty of Wine Glass Bay (pictured) to wilderness walks and historical towns one visit is never enough. Spend a day, a weekend or even a week or more exploring Australia’s southern most state.

Norwegian Cruise Lines have special offers available now and Flight Centres’ Chris van Hoof tells Rob Duckworth about the extraordinary value in a 5 day cruise.