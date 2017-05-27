Should children earn their pocket money?

Are parents setting the right example for their children when it comes to learning the value of money?

A recent OECD test of 15-year-olds around the world has uncovered that Australian girls are better than boys with money.

Also when it came to the topic of pocket money we discovered that half of Australia’s teenagers receive pocket money for doing chores.

Surprisingly, nearly a third of youngsters get pocket money even if they do nothing to help at home. Is this setting the right example?

Child and Adolescent Psychologist Dr Michael Carr-Gregg tells us more.