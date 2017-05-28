Mark Seymour visits the TL Studios!

Australian music legend Mark Seymour of The Hunters & Collectors fame has just released a double retrospective album, ‘Roll Back The Stone 1985-2016’.

Mark has given form to some of our nation’s most enduring rock classics including ‘Holy Grail’, ‘Throw Your Arms Around Me’, ‘When The River Runs Dry’, ‘Do You See What I See?’, ‘Say Goodbye’ and many, many more.

He’s about to kick off a national tour with his band The Undertow in June, performing countless hits and classic songs from a celebrated 30-plus year career as one of Australia’s leading singer-songwriters.

Both the Donaldson sisters and Clinton were more than pleased to welcome Mark Seymour into the studio for a chat, and he even belted out a tune!

Stream it via the player above.