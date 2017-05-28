What it’s like to collect comics?

It would be safe to say that our next guest has an obsession with comics.

Brett Chilman started collecting comic books from the age of 12, back in the days when they were sold for around 25c each.

The Australian newspaper reported this week that by 2011 Brett owned 68,000 comics. It’s said to be the biggest private collection in the world at that time, ¬according to the Guinness Book of World Records.

Mr Chilman lent some of his comic book “firsts” to an exhibition at Brisbane’s Gallery of Modern Art.