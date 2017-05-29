An eye for an eye, a fin for a fin?

There is plenty of debate about whether or not we should be culling sharks, as it seems shark attacks are on the rise on Australia’s east coast.

Many species, including great whites, are now protected, but that’s caused numbers to soar, and there’s a body of opinion that says the numbers should be reduced to better protect swimmers and surfers.

But that’s not the view of Mike Coot: an avid surfer and photographer who lost a leg in a shark attack 20 years ago. He firmly thinks we should leave the sharks alone.

Mike is part of a new social enterprise that allows surfers to demonstrate their respect for the ocean and sharks. In the event they are involved in a shark attack, if a surfer has attached a FIN FOR A FIN surf fin to their board, it signals to authorities the surfer’s wishes not to kill the shark in retaliation.

Listen to the podcast for more on this chat.