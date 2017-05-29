Are flowers losing their fragrance?

A Talking Lifestyle listener called in this morning claiming that, these days, flowers no longer have a strong scent. The listener continued to say that it is because they are hydroponically grown.

So, do flowers we buy in the shops these days smell nothing like flowers from our mother’s garden? And are the imported flowers less fragrant than locally grown flowers?

The Brekky duo decided to find out where all the smell has gone. Kaspa Blewett from The Village Florist at Hunters Hill in Sydney joined us to say some imported flowers, from the likes of Kenya and Columbia, do lose some fragrance.

Listen to the podcast for more.