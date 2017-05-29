Do you smell like your job?

Did you ever have a job that sent you home smelling like the job?

Maybe you worked as a farmer and came home smelling of farm animals, or maybe you worked as a mechanic and came home smelling like oil and petrol…. or maybe you worked as a fisherman and your partner just couldn’t handle that smell of fish when you walked through the door.

Do you get used to the smell? Or look forward to showering when you got home?

Matthew Tukaki was joined in the studio by entrepreneur, author and media strategist, Justin Brown to talk about all different smells you can come across in the workforce.