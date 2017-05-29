Golden Banana Bread



Nothing gets us more excited than chilly winter afternoons spent baking… especially when we’re baking this incredible, healthy banana bread!



Ingredients

– 3 Ripe Bananas

– 1/2 Cup Almond Meal

– 1/2 Buckwheat Flour

– 1/4 Cup Melted Coconut Oil

– 4 Tsp Golden Grind Hero Blend

– 1/2 Tsp Cinnamon

– 1 Tsp Vanilla Essence

– 1/4 Unsweetened Vanilla Almond Milk

– 1 Tsp Baking Soda

– 2 Tbsp Rice Malt Syrup

– 3 Eggs

– Pinch of Salt



Method

1. Preheat oven to 180 Degrees Celsius. Line bread baking tin.

2. In large bowl, mash bananas with a fork. Ensure that banana mash remains chunky and not completely mashed.

3. Add in eggs, almond milk, vanilla essence, coconut oil and rice malt syrup and whisk well.

4. In a separate bowl, combine almond meal, buckwheat flour, turmeric latte powder, cinnamon, baking soda and a pinch of salt.

5. Add dry ingredients to wet ingredients and mix well.

6. Transfer mixture into baking tin. Place in oven for 55 minutes or until golden brown.

7. Allow to rest for 20 minutes.

8. Slice, share with friends, drink with a warm Golden Grind latte, and Enjoy.







Recipe by Chloe from @sugarfreeteen for Golden Grind.



