Hot tips from Mr Taxman

As the end of the financial year is only a few weeks away, our thoughts are probably turning to our tax returns and what we can and cannot claim.

 

 

 

So, this morning John and Garry thought we should get a taxologist on the program to spell out some of the basics.

 

 

 

One of the best in the business is Professor Adrian Raftery: an expert in financial planning and superannuation and the author of “101 Ways To Save Money On Your Tax…Legally”.

 

 

Adrian gave his top ten tax tips- for more, have a listen to the podcast.

 

  1. Keep a car log book
  2. Use the rules on super to get free money
  3. Minimise capital gains
  4. Salary sacrifice into super
  5. Bring forward expenses
  6. Split super between spouses
  7. Claim legitimate deductions for running a home office
  8. Buy a new business asset and claim it
  9. Keep receipts
  10. Get a great accountant!

