Hot tips from Mr Taxman

As the end of the financial year is only a few weeks away, our thoughts are probably turning to our tax returns and what we can and cannot claim.

So, this morning John and Garry thought we should get a taxologist on the program to spell out some of the basics.

One of the best in the business is Professor Adrian Raftery: an expert in financial planning and superannuation and the author of “101 Ways To Save Money On Your Tax…Legally”.

Adrian gave his top ten tax tips- for more, have a listen to the podcast.