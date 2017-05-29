Hot tips from Mr Taxman

As the end of the financial year is only a few weeks away, our thoughts are probably turning to our tax returns and what we can and cannot claim.
So, this morning John and Garry thought we should get a taxologist on the program to spell out some of the basics.
One of the best in the business is Professor Adrian Raftery: an expert in financial planning and superannuation and the author of “101 Ways To Save Money On Your Tax…Legally”.
Adrian gave his top ten tax tips- for more, have a listen to the podcast.
- Keep a car log book
- Use the rules on super to get free money
- Minimise capital gains
- Salary sacrifice into super
- Bring forward expenses
- Split super between spouses
- Claim legitimate deductions for running a home office
- Buy a new business asset and claim it
- Keep receipts
- Get a great accountant!