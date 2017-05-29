Is the guitar the coolest instrument?

Few things are cooler than standing on a stage in front of a crowd of screaming fans, wearing leather pants, putting your foot on the foldback speaker and launching into a face-melting guitar solo.

The guitar is the coolest instrument, and historically speaking, guitarists are the coolest musicians. Keith Richards. Jimi Hendrix. Eric Clapton. Murray the Red Wiggle.

Learning to play a musical instrument is a line item on countless bucket lists. And c’mon, if you’re going to learn something, you might as well kneel at the alter of cool and learn the guitar!

Dan Corkhill is a guitarist and a guitar teacher at Guitar Gym in Brisbane, he chats with Kayley and Nick and laments the number of times he’s heard rank amateurs play Smoke on the Water.

Hint: it’s a lot.