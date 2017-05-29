The world’s most beautiful beach, just a stone’s throw away…

With impossibly fine white sands, it’s been named by Lonely Planet as the number one most beautiful beach in the world more than once.

It’s called Binalong Bay- but it’s only one of many picturesque locations that make up Tasmania’s St Helen’s region. There’s also the Bay of Fires, for example- the picture we’ve included should speak for itself there.

Plus with walking tours and bike rides to really explore it and some world-class game fishing besides, St Helen’s has a reputation for the “soft adventure” capital of Australia.

Mick Tucker, Mayor of St Helen’s, naturally knows all about it, and gladly trumpets its virtues to Tim Webster. Hear more in the podcast.

Norwegian Cruise Line have special offers available now to take you there in style and our sponsor Flight Centre’s Chris van Hoof gives Tim all the details too.