What’s the best winter beer?

The warmth of the summer sun, sand between your toes, your best mates around you and a cold, cold, cold beer….

Sure, it’s what we first imagine as a beer drinker’s natural habitat, but it’s also a physical impossibility for the next 6 months. So, what- are we not going to drink beer then!?

Thankfully, according to ‘The Beer Diva’ Kirrily Waldhorn, that won’t be necessary. In her opinion, there are plenty of beers that are perfect for the incoming cold weather. More malt-driven, darker styles, like your stouts or dark largers, provide cosy flavour notes of caramel, coffee and chocolate. There’s a trick for when to bring it out of the fridge to really make these beers sing, and Kirrily’s even got an award-winner from the Czech Republic as a particular recommendation.

Hear it all on the podcast above.