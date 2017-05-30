65 year old notches up 800th game of rugby

Numbers are all about context. 800 might not seem like a big number if you’re talking about grains of sand on a beach, or stars in the sky.

But if we’re talking about the number of games of a contact sport like Rugby Union one person has played, 800 is an unthinkably big number.

And that’s what our Bruce Leigh has done.

At 65 years of age, Bruce recently notched up his 800th game for the Canterbury Rugby Club.

That is across a span of 44 years since he first laced up the boots in 1973 as a 21 year old. Have pity on the washing machine which has copped 44 years of muddy jerseys.

Bruce spoke with Kayley and Nick on The Daily Drive.