Fast Prepped, Slow Cooked Beef Stew

It’s that time of the year again… comfort food time! So here is Nerida Conway’s Fast Prepped, Slow Cooked Beef Stew.



Let’s Prep!

– Toss 1kg cubed stewing steak in a plastic bag with 2 tablespoons of flour and shake it around to coat (the flour will create a yummy gravy later on).

– Toss oil in a pan and brown beef.

– Prepare onion, mushrooms, carrots, potatoes and any other veggies you may like to include.

– Toss oil in your slow cooker, turn it on low and throw in beef and veggies.

– Cover beef and veg with beef stock and pop in one tablespoon of brown sugar, two tablespoons of tomato paste, a can of crushed tomatoes, plus a splash of Worcestershire sauce.

– Cook on low for 6-8 hours.

– Serve with steamed greens and brown rice.