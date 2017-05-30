There’s gold in them thar’ hills…

One old Bushie down in Victoria has struck it rich after almost 40 years out in the scrub.

Syd Pearson used a metal detector to find a gold nugget weighing 4 kilograms. He is now approximately $300 000 richer for his efforts and scored some major brownie points when he named the nugget after his wife, Catherine. The Lady Catherine is now lodged in Victoria’s prospecting history books, part of the rich tapestry of the state’s contemporary gold rush.

Have you ever gone prospecting? What have you found?

Talking Lifestyle’s Breaky duo spoke with Olly Oleszek, President of the Prospectors and Miners Association of Victoria, who said people are finding plenty of gold everyday around Australia…

Listen to the podcast to find out how you can get in the hunt for your treasure…