5 Lifestyle Tips That’ll Help Reduce Blood Pressure



Dr Ross Walker’s 5 key lifestyle principals that’ll help reduce blood pressure





1. Get rid of belly fat

As we get older, we all get a bit of belly fat because our metabolism is slowing, we’re living in a society where food is readily available and a lot of us sit on our bottoms all day. So get rid of the belly fat.



2. Do 3-5 hours of physical activity each week

I believe it’s the 2nd best drug on the planet.



3. Avoid salt

Salt sends your blood pressure through the roof. We don’t need to put salt on food or in cooking, we should try to avoid salty foods as much as we can. Around 80% of the salt we consume comes from processed and packaged muck that’s advertised as food.



4. Reduce alcohol intake

People who consistently have more than a couple of standard drinks each day will see a rise in blood pressure.



5. Reduce Stress

Stress tends to push blood pressure up. When you hit 50 years of age, what happens is everything starts to stiffen up – the heart, the arteries – so the heart has to pump harder against stiffer arteries and up goes the top reading of blood pressure, which over the age of 50 is more important than the bottom reading.



Listen to Dr Ross Walker on Health & Wellbeing every Wednesday just after 1pm.