5 things to remember when faced with redundancy:

Whether voluntary or involuntary, a long time coming or sudden, confronting redundancy brings up a lot of feelings; and with redundancy becoming increasingly common, it’s certainly worth considering in advance.

Jason Andriessen from sponsor StatePlus had some great insights into redundancy which he shared with Tim and Dee Dee on Talking Lifestyle. Here are 5 of his best:

You’re not alone:

According to Jason, redundancy is something most people will experience at least once in their working lives – even more if they work in industries such as construction. It’s worth remembering that other people have successfully navigated this situation before and there is always wisdom you can draw upon.

The money can be dazzling:

When you look at numbers representing your redundancy payout, it can be easy for thoughts to jump straight into early retirement – or at the very least away from looking at securing another income. But Jason says it’s important to proceed with eyes open and think about how much money the payout really represents. In the case of voluntary redundancy this is even more important- one year of income may not be worth sacrificing several years of work.

Planning is essential:

If there was one main pressure point to successfully navigating redundancy, according to Jason, it would definitely be planning. Plan on how long you can live on your payout. Plan on what the next step is- and if that’s starting your own business, do it right by planning for it to be harder than you expect!

It’s not always a bad thing:

If you’ve already been contemplating a change in direction for your professional life, the payout in redundancy can be decent encouragement toward that. Even if you haven’t, perhaps now is the perfect time to look at your options. Sometimes it’s not easy to lose your job, but so long as you consider the points above, it’s possible this could be the start of a new and exciting chapter.

The Rules Around Tax:

There are some important calculations around tax and redundancy payouts that are really valuable to know. Jason explains this beautifully with Tim and Dee Dee – have a listen on the podcast above.