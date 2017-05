Do the shapes of products ‘shape’ what we consume?

How often do you take notice of the shapes around you?

New research has shown exposure to human-like product shapes can impact what we buy and how much we spend.

Yes, that means the shape of your daily coffee cup, the size of the pot plant at the front of your house or even the shape of the living room couch may be affecting you more than you realise.

Behavioural Expert and Founder of People Patterns, Bri Williams joined Jonathon Coleman on Staying Well to discuss. Have a listen.