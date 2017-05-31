How to Overcome a Fear of Flying

Do you have a fear of flying? Well, you’re not alone… Jennifer Aniston, Megan Fox, Miley Cyrus and William Shatner are all in the same boat.
Australia’s Top Psychologist for a Fear of Flying, Les Posen, says around one in six to one in twelve people in the general population have a significant fear of flying that prevents them from flying often, or even at all.
There are four main causes for a fear of flying:
- Claustrophobia – being in an enclosed space
- Turbulence – can’t control movement
- Panic disorder – anxiety
- Loss of control – being away from things that are safety oriented
So can someone with a fear of flying ever overcome it? Listen to the above podcast to hear Les’ interview with Michael Carr-Gregg and Sabina Reed on Good Thinking.