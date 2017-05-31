How to Overcome a Fear of Flying



Do you have a fear of flying? Well, you’re not alone… Jennifer Aniston, Megan Fox, Miley Cyrus and William Shatner are all in the same boat.

Australia’s Top Psychologist for a Fear of Flying, Les Posen, says around one in six to one in twelve people in the general population have a significant fear of flying that prevents them from flying often, or even at all.



There are four main causes for a fear of flying:

Claustrophobia – being in an enclosed space Turbulence – can’t control movement Panic disorder – anxiety Loss of control – being away from things that are safety oriented

So can someone with a fear of flying ever overcome it? Listen to the above podcast to hear Les’ interview with Michael Carr-Gregg and Sabina Reed on Good Thinking.