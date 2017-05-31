Lifestyle changes that can save you money

Where does your money really go?

Kate Roberston, a young Sydney woman, had to give up drinking because of her medication. Suddenly, she found she had a lot more cash in her purse. Over time, she found she had saved thousands of dollars.

Natasha Jannsens is the managing director of Sova Financial and the founder of “Women with Cents”, who says most of us make the mistake of trying to save by not buying big ticket items. However, it might be much better to stop spending on little things, because they can add up- big time.

Listen to the podcast for more simple saving methods.