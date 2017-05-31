Lionel Smith’s incredible 70 year career as a firefighter

Deputy Captain Sidney Lionel Smith signed up for the NSW Rural Fire Service in 1946 when the Oakville Brigade was formed in Sydney’s Hills District.

With a career lasting more than 70 years, Lionel is one of the longest serving and most decorated RFS firefighters.

Things were certainly different when Lionel first signed up. The fires were just as dangerous, but the equipment they used was nothing at all like it is in modern times.

“We didn’t have chainsaws, we used to use axes in my early days, chainsaws probably didn’t come until the 1950s,” Lionel tells Kayley and Nick.

These days Lionel continues to be an active member, finding the time to assist with district-wide training and attending as many fire calls, training activities and maintenance duties as he can.

On St Florians day in 2017, Lionel received the Commissioner’s Commendation for Service.