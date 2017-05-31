Meditation sounds good, but how do we fit it in?

Meditation has been practiced since antiquity, but the benefits of modern-day meditation have been proven by plenty of studies.

We’re told taking some time out to meditate can reset our bodies when we’re stressed, increase the size of our brains in the areas relating to memory and attention and apparently it can even help with losing weight.

Lyndall Mitchell is a wellness coach and the author of “Chaos to Calm – Take Control with Confidence”, who says you need to have the right mind-set. Simply put, a 1-minute meditation session is better than no minutes spent meditating.

