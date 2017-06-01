Everyone you know has 13 secrets they’re keeping!

Psychologists say every one of us is keeping 13 secrets! A recent study found that secrets weigh on us, even when there’s little danger that they will be uncovered…

A study about the psychology of keeping secrets has categorized over 13,000 secrets. 1000 participants were asked to describe a secret they were keeping. These were then reviewed by a researcher, who manually created 38 broad categories into which these could fall.

People dwell on their secrets on a more frequent basis then when they are ‘actively concealing’ the secret from a person/s, some secrets were so personal to a participant that they did not fit into one of the other categories.

John and Garry talk with Michael Slepian, Assistant Professor of Management at Columbia Business School + Co-Author of ‘The Experience of Secrecy’ Study.



Listen to the podcast to find out more about your secrets…