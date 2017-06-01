How are drug dogs trained?

The Talking Lifestyle Breakfast team had a question for their KNOW IT ALLS segment this morning: how are sniffer dogs trained, especially drug detection dogs? And do the dogs get affected by the drugs they are training to find?

Dogs are trained differently depending on the substance they are trying to find (eg: an explosive detection dog is taught to freeze and recall when they smell an explosive – this minimises the risk around a possible bomb)

With drug detection dogs, some are trained to scratch at an area where the scent is coming, others are trained to sit next to it

Dave Wright is a specialist in the field who has spent 20 years with the NSW Police Dog Unit. Where he did most of that time with tracking/searching dogs, but then worked with a Human Remains spaniel.

Listen to the podcast for more.