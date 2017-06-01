Is this the secret to success?

Since it was first introduced decades ago, the concept of emotional intelligence has been heralded by many as the secret, intangible key to success. But as the idea has increased in popularity, it’s also become widely misunderstood, and at times, criticized.

Emotional Intelligence (EI) is a series of competencies involving emotions, emotional self-awareness, using emotions to make decisions, understanding the emotions of others…

Is it true women have much more of it than men? And if you don’t have it, can you acquire it?

Imagine a society in which we can teach children skills they can use to better understand themselves, other children, and manage their emotions as well as fewer mental health issues and overall happier people.

Professor Con Stough is with the Centre for Human Psychopharmacology at Swinburne University who says emotional intelligence is extremely important, particularly as the brain is developing in children.

Listen to the podcast to see how understanding your emotional intelligence can help you.