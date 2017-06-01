Our most requested tip ever!

It’s the most requested tip on Talking Lifestyle.

The demand for Shannon Lush’s signature recipe for cleaner clothes has been nothing short of remarkable – and now you can access it here any time you need!

In less than 60 seconds, Shannon talks you through the combination of simple ingredients you need to use for a top loader washing machine, and the different combo to use for a front loader.

She says your clothes come out cleaner and dry faster – and it’s a whole lot cheaper too.

Click on the podcast above. It’ll be the most worthwhile minute of your day.