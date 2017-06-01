The myths of good sleep

Cooling yourself down. Wearing silk. Lying under the stars. Warming yourself up. Lay off the booze. Don’t eat kiwi fruit. Count some sheep. Put your phone away. No scented candles. Lay off the cheese.

When it comes to how to get a good night’s sleep, there’s all sorts of bizarre advice floating around.

The luckiest of us sleep like babies. It’s lights out as soon as the head hits the pillow, and a solid eight hours of deep and restful sleep follows.

For others, nodding off is a tricky task. The mind races and refuses to slow down, a leg might be restless and twitching with annoying regularity, the room too bright, the pillow too firm. And so on, and so forth.

And so they turn to the internet in search of tips and tricks to help them calm down and doze off. Except, if you followed all the advice you heard or read, you’d have such a long list of rules to follow you wouldn’t have time to sleep.

Dr David Cunnington is a Sleep Physician & Director of Melbourne Sleep Disorders Centre. He chats with Kayley and Nick and shares some tips on what you can do to improve sleep that are based on quality medical research, rather than the latest fad.

Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz.