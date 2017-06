Victoria and Barb from Baylou live in the studio

Baylou, sister duo Victoria Baillie (winner of the Golden Guitar for Best New Talent at the 2010 Country Music Awards of Australia) and Barb Baillie (previously a touring musician for Beccy Cole, Adam Harvey and Troy Cassar-Daley), drop their latest single ‘Rattlin’ Chains’, with an electrifying EP to come!