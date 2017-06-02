Arno King’s Palak Paneer recipe

Palak Paneer (Spinach with Cottage cheese)

This dish is a standard on most Indian restaurant menus, so try a few variations and see which one you like. Some recipes use finely blended spinach while others have spinach leaves coarsely chopped. Spices also vary.

Ingredients

750 gms spinach – I like 2/3s ‘English’ spinach, 1/3 saag (Indian mustard greens) and a little fenugreek or methi leaves. You can also use many other spinach greens such as: silver beet (chard), perpetual spinach, beetroot tops, Warrigal greens, kale (well cooked and preferably ‘Red Russian’), basella, abika, Surinam spinach, Ethiopian cabbage, amaranthus (Chinese spinach) or Lagos spinach.

3-4 tbsp ghee or butter

400 gms paneer cut into 2cm cubes

spices: 1/2 to 1 tsp garam masala

1 tsp crushed coriander seeds

2-3cm chopped ginger

3-6 chopped garlic

1 green chilli

I’m a little vague here, as it depends on the greens being used. I ramp up spices with stronger flavourful greens such as saag. You have to taste it and adapt spices.

1 tbsp tomato paste

3 tbsp cream

Preparation

Wash, chop and wilt leaves with the water on them until tender. Then blend (I use an electric hand blender directly in the pot). Set aside.

Melt 1-2 tbsps of ghee or butter in a non-stick frying pan. Fry paneer on all sides until slightly golden and crispy.

Melt 1-2 tbsps of ghee or butter in pot. Fry garam masala, add coriander, then ginger and garlic and finally add tomato paste.

Combine all ingredients above together, add cream and warm through. Serve.

With practice you can do steps 1 to 3 concurrently to speed up cooking.

Many recipes also include fried chopped onions, cumin, whole tomatoes etc. I like all of them, and suggest you try a few recipes to see which variation you prefer.