Arno King’s Palak Paneer recipe

Palak Paneer (Spinach with Cottage cheese)
This dish is a standard on most Indian restaurant menus, so try a few variations and see which one you like. Some recipes use finely blended spinach while others have spinach leaves coarsely chopped. Spices also vary.
Ingredients
750 gms spinach – I like 2/3s ‘English’ spinach, 1/3 saag (Indian mustard greens) and a little fenugreek or methi leaves. You can also use many other spinach greens such as: silver beet (chard), perpetual spinach, beetroot tops, Warrigal greens, kale (well cooked and preferably ‘Red Russian’), basella, abika, Surinam spinach, Ethiopian cabbage, amaranthus (Chinese spinach) or Lagos spinach.
3-4 tbsp ghee or butter
400 gms paneer cut into 2cm cubes
spices: 1/2 to 1 tsp garam masala
1 tsp crushed coriander seeds
2-3cm chopped ginger
3-6 chopped garlic
1 green chilli
I’m a little vague here, as it depends on the greens being used. I ramp up spices with stronger flavourful greens such as saag. You have to taste it and adapt spices.
1 tbsp tomato paste
3 tbsp cream
Preparation
- Wash, chop and wilt leaves with the water on them until tender. Then blend (I use an electric hand blender directly in the pot). Set aside.
- Melt 1-2 tbsps of ghee or butter in a non-stick frying pan. Fry paneer on all sides until slightly golden and crispy.
- Melt 1-2 tbsps of ghee or butter in pot. Fry garam masala, add coriander, then ginger and garlic and finally add tomato paste.
- Combine all ingredients above together, add cream and warm through. Serve.
With practice you can do steps 1 to 3 concurrently to speed up cooking.
Many recipes also include fried chopped onions, cumin, whole tomatoes etc. I like all of them, and suggest you try a few recipes to see which variation you prefer.