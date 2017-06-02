Setting a sugar limit

How much sugar do you really have per day?

If you think it’s over 6 teaspoons, listen up.

There’s another push to focus on the danger of sugar. Spearheaded by the ambassadors of That Sugar Film, it’s a campaign called ‘6 Spoons in June’- a simple challenge to rethink our relationship with sugar by setting a daily target of eating six teaspoons of sugar or less every day in June and hopefully beyond.

John and Gary heard all about it with Fiona Kane- nutritionist and ambassador for That Sugar Film. Listen to the podcast for more tips on how to reduce your sugar intake and look after your health.