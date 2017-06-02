Setting a sugar limit

How much sugar do you really have per day?

 

If you think it’s over 6 teaspoons, listen up.

 

There’s another push to focus on the danger of sugar. Spearheaded by the ambassadors of That Sugar Film, it’s a campaign called 6 Spoons in June’- a simple challenge to rethink our relationship with sugar by setting a daily target of eating six teaspoons of sugar or less every day in June and hopefully beyond.

 

John and Gary heard all about it with Fiona Kane- nutritionist and ambassador for That Sugar Film. Listen to the podcast for more tips on how to reduce your sugar intake and look after your health.

Related Show

Posted on Categories Food & Wine, Health & Wellbeing
Advertisement
Advertisement