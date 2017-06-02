Did you hear Morgan Freeman on the Breakfast show?

Garry swore he heard Morgan Freeman on an ad recently…

But, in fact, it instead turned out to be a very good impersonation from a local voice-over artist!

Apparently, Morgan Freeman is one of the most impersonated people in the world today- and impersonation is very big business.

When it comes to impersonation, Jason Stephen is one of the best. He’s been a professional voice actor in the United States for 15 years, providing celebrity voices for radio, TV, film and video games. His best celebrity impressions include Morgan Freeman, Barrack Obama, Donald Trump and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Listen to the podcast to hear Morgan, Barrack and Arnie talk to John and Garry.