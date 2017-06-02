Iva Davies and Icehouse’s 40th Anniversary

In 1977, Iva Davies was working as a cleaner at a squash court managed by the mother of a bass player named Keith Welsh.

The duo hit it off and formed a band named Flowers. Then, in 1980, after a few years on the Australian pub circuit, Flowers released its debut album titled Icehouse, a synth heavy, new wave record which quickly became a rolled gold smash hit.

After some local success, Flowers set out to embark upon an international tour but were forced to change their name for legal reasons, adopting the moniker of their debut album. And so Icehouse came to be.

Icehouse is one Australia’s most successful, most enduring, and most listenable bands, with a catalogue of hits ranging from pure pop delights to lavish, edgy synthy album cuts.

2017 marks Icehouse’s 40th anniversary, and this iconic band is celebrating the occasion with a national tour, including back to back shows at The Star Gold Coast on the 9th and 10th of June.

Nick Bennett has been chatting with Iva Davies for almost as long as Icehouse has existed, and the two caught up for a chat on Friday Night Live with The Star.