When gospel, funk & blues collide – The Turner Brown Band

Legendary Australian slide guitarist Dom Turner has collaborated with Ohio based sacred steel act “Nikki & The Browns”and formed The Turner Brown Band.

The band have only just released a new mini-album “Sliding Steel’ which crosses US church music with soul, funk and blues.

Jono Coleman was lucky enough to have the band in the studio, playing some of their original tracks and talking about their tour around the Australian East Coast. Have a listen.

For more information on the project head to:

http://domturner.com.au/press-kit-the-turner-brown-band