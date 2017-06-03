The Science Behind Whistling

Science might be able to explain why you can’t whistle.

If you can’t roll your tongue…there is a chance you also can’t whistle.

When someone whistles they are curling their tongue onto their palate and moving air over it as it escapes through their lips. Well, it turns out there are genetic differences that define whether people can curl their tongue or not.

Weekend Afternoons host Clinton Maynard has never been able to whistle – and he also can’t roll his tongue. To find out the science behind this potential link Dr Karl Kruszelnicki joined Sally Obermeder on Better Living.