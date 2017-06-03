What is the best way to manage stress?

We all experience varying degrees of stress in our lives.

Although it’s not possible to completely eliminate stress, it’s important to know how you can use the stress in your daily life to your advantage.

Some people actually thrive on a bit of stress as it can help them to be more productive.

Our next guest has written a book called ‘Stress Teflon’ which looks at how you can harness stress and turn it into a tool for productivity.

Luke Mathers is a Business Owner and the Co-Author of Stress Teflon along with Mick Zeljko.

Luke joined us for a chat.