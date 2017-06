Where do you store your tomato sauce?

Proper food storage is a key piece of the food waste puzzle in Australia.

Australians throw away $8-billion worth of edible food every year. While we’re buying too much food in bigger shops, we’re also unsure on how to properly store a lot of our food and leftovers.

To get to the bottom of it founder of Foodwise.com.au, Jon Dee, joined Sally Obermeder on Better Living to discuss better food storage and how to minimise food waste.