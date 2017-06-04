Slow cooking for the winter

It’s the first weekend of winter, time to dust off the slow cooker and enjoy some delicious homemade meals.

One of the great things about slow cookers is that they can turn even the cheapest cuts of meat or inexpensive veggies into mouth watering dishes. Think casseroles, curries, soups, roasts and even desserts.

Slow cooking offers meals for every occasion, from weeknight dinners to family celebrations.

Our next guest has released a book called ‘Slow Cooker Central: Super Savers’. It’s packed full of tasty and inexpensive meals and has been organised into $5, $10, $15 and $20 dishes, perfect for all tastes and budgets.

Paulene Christie is the founder of www.slowcookercentral.com and joined us for a chat.