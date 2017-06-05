Heal Your Gut



Today’s Living Fresh show was all about one of the most popular foodie topics right now… gut health!



We spoke with 7x Bestselling Cookbook Author and Holistic Food + Nutrition Coach Lee Holmes, who you may have recently seen on Channel 10’s Shark Tank. She won over the sharks with her Heal Your Gut Powder, four-week Heal Your Gut online program, healthy recipe books and blog.



On today’s Living Fresh show, she shared some great gut healing tips and explained how important it is for optimal health & wellbeing. Did you know our gut sends more signals to the brain than vice versa? Unbelievable, huh?!



Catch up on the chat – podcast above.

