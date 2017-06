Is this the most organised person in Australia?

How does being organised help us?

For 30 years, Jennifer Laurence has been organising the clothing she and her husband Barry will wear, weeks in advance.

She also plans meals 6 MONTHS in advance.

You might ask: why?

It all started when Jennifer was hit by a car in 2011 while she was running. Thankfully, she made a great recovery- but she credits routines for helping to keep things normal.

