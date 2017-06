Meet Yuma, the world’s youngest app developer

Ten year old Melbourne boy wonder Yuma Soerianto won a Scholarship from Apple to attend the annual Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose.

Why? Simple. He builds apps. Quite a few of them actually. At ten years of age.

Ten.

Incredibly, Yuma was able to meet with Apple CEO Tim Cook who was suitably impressed with the young app builders skills.

Trevor Long caught up with Yuma at the WWDC Conference and you can read about the apps he’s built here.