The Irish Beach Boys

These five musicians are living the dream: traveling around the world, performing as the BOOTLEG BEACH BOYS and playing the classic hits that made the Californian band such a phenomenal success all those years ago.
The tour began in Cessnock late last month and since then they’ve performed in Canberra, Thirroul, New Lambton, Dubbo, Forster and Wentworth Leagues in Sydney. The tour continues in Gosford on Thursday.
Listen to the podcast to hear their amazing version of Beach Boy’s hit Barbara Anne…
Tickets are on sale through www.abstractentertainment.net
|Thursday 8th June 2017
|Laycock St Theatre, Gosford
|NSW
|Friday 9th June 2017
|The Juniors
|NSW
|Saturday 10th June 2017
|Dee Why RSL
|NSW
|Sunday 11th June 2017
|Canterbury Hurlstone Park RSL
|NSW
|Friday 16th June 2017
|Ballina RSL
|NSW
|Saturday 17th June 2017
|Twin Towns
|NSW
|Wednesday 21st June 2017
|Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton
|QLD
|Friday 23rd June 2017
|Rooty Hill RSL
|NSW
|Saturday 24th June 2017
|The Cube, Campbelltown
|NSW
|Wednesday 28th June 2017
|The Cube, Wodonga
|VIC
|Thursday 29th June 2017
|Cardinia Cultural Centre
|VIC
|Saturday 1st July 2017
|Castle Hill RSL
|NSW
|Sunday 2nd July 2017
|Norths Leagues
|NSW
|Wednesday 5th July 2017
|Mildura Arts Centre
|VIC
|Friday 7th July 2017
|Her Majesty’s Theatre, Adelaide
|SA
|Saturday 8th July 2017
|Astor Theatre, Perth
|WA