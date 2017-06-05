The Irish Beach Boys

 

These five musicians are living the dream: traveling around the world, performing as the BOOTLEG BEACH BOYS and playing the classic hits that made the Californian band such a phenomenal success all those years ago.

 

The tour began in Cessnock late last month and since then they’ve performed in Canberra, Thirroul, New Lambton, Dubbo, Forster and Wentworth Leagues in Sydney. The tour continues in Gosford on Thursday.

 

Listen to the podcast to hear their amazing version of Beach Boy’s hit Barbara Anne…

 

Tickets are on sale through www.abstractentertainment.net

Thursday 8th June 2017 Laycock St Theatre, Gosford NSW
Friday 9th June 2017 The Juniors NSW
Saturday 10th June 2017 Dee Why RSL NSW
Sunday 11th June 2017 Canterbury Hurlstone Park RSL NSW
Friday 16th June 2017 Ballina RSL NSW
Saturday 17th June 2017 Twin Towns NSW
Wednesday 21st June 2017 Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton QLD
Friday 23rd June 2017 Rooty Hill RSL NSW
Saturday 24th June 2017 The Cube, Campbelltown NSW
Wednesday 28th June 2017 The Cube, Wodonga VIC
Thursday 29th June 2017 Cardinia Cultural Centre VIC
Saturday 1st July 2017 Castle Hill RSL NSW
Sunday 2nd July 2017 Norths Leagues NSW
Wednesday 5th July 2017 Mildura Arts Centre VIC
Friday 7th July 2017 Her Majesty’s Theatre, Adelaide SA
Saturday 8th July 2017 Astor Theatre, Perth WA

